Fridays with journalists

Ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries

Ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries

What is it about Fridays? Starting April 28, ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries. It started with Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road, transport and highways, taking journalists to Palwal to showcase the Eastern Peripheral Highway. Then Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of state for oil and natural gas, welcomed journalists to a gathering when the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana completed one year on May 5. Next in line are Ananth Kumar, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers, who will brief the media on Jan Aushadhi stores and its progress on May 12, followed by Piyush Goyal, minister of state of coal, power, mines and new and renewable energy, who will head a conference on rural electrification on May 19.



Business Standard