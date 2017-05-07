What is it about Fridays? Starting April 28, ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries. It started with Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road, transport and highways, taking journalists to Palwal to showcase the Eastern Peripheral Highway. Then Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of state for oil and natural gas, welcomed journalists to a gathering when the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana completed one year on May 5. Next in line are Ananth Kumar, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers, who will brief the media on Jan Aushadhi stores and its progress on May 12, followed by Piyush Goyal, minister of state of coal, power, mines and new and renewable energy, who will head a conference on rural electrification on May 19.
Fridays with journalists
Ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries
Business Standard May 7, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2UVfNWt
What is it about Fridays? Starting April 28, ministers have held a series of conferences on key initiatives taken by their ministries. It started with Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road, transport and highways, taking journalists to Palwal to showcase the Eastern Peripheral Highway. Then Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of state for oil and natural gas, welcomed journalists to a gathering when the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana completed one year on May 5. Next in line are Ananth Kumar, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers, who will brief the media on Jan Aushadhi stores and its progress on May 12, followed by Piyush Goyal, minister of state of coal, power, mines and new and renewable energy, who will head a conference on rural electrification on May 19.
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Get a Forex Card at 0 Currency Conversion Charges.
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU