From arbitration to cheque bounce cases, here are list of key court orders

Arbitration placed in fast lane When the Commercial Courts Act is invoked as against the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in a dispute between companies, it is the latter which will prevail as it is a special law. The object of both laws is an expeditious settlement of disputes.

Therefore, in the interest of speedy decision, an appeal, which is not maintainable under the Arbitration Act, cannot be taken to a commercial court set up in the high courts. This observation was made by the Supreme Court last week while dismissing the appeal case, Kandla Export ...