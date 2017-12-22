From banks to bitcoins

The price of bitcoin has surged dramatically over the past few months, hitting a whopping $20,000 in December. But the rally seems to have only just begun.

An analyst told CNBC this week that the cryptocurrency could reach $400,000 in due course, making it the most valuable currency in the history of mankind. For a currency that was trading at about $800 just a year ago, the rise has attracted interest from long-time optimists as well as naysayers who have called the mindboggling growth a bubble. One reason for the uncertainty is the lack of information about the digital currency, a ...