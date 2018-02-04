From bypassing of tribunals to Anglo-Saxon law, here are key court orders

SC frowns at bypassing of tribunals The Supreme Court last week criticised the Kerala High Court for passing an interim order in a debt recovery case, that too in a writ petition when alternative remedies were available under the Securitisation (Sarfaesi) Act. “The writ petition ought not to have been entertained and the interim order was granted for the mere asking without assigning special reasons, and that too without even granting opportunity to the lender bank to contest the maintainability of the writ petition,” the judgment stated in the case, State Bank ...