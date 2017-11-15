From GST to power

Harnessing cooperative federalism — the pooling of sovereignty by the states and the Centre — the goods and services tax (GST) has furthered the cause of Indian economic integration, creating one market for indirect tax policy.

On process and outcome, the GST offers lessons, and is perhaps the early harbinger of the way forward, for an India that is both integrated and federal. The sector that is the next prime candidate for such a dose of GST — it is power. In the last few years, India has made commendable strides in increasing generation and transmission capacity ...