Quantum leap in cryptography

Some 25-odd years ago, computer scientists started worrying about the Y2K problem. For the benefit of young readers, computer programmers used to save storage space on hard drives by using dating systems that ran only the last two digits of the year.

That code was embedded on millions of systems, ranging from home PCs, to power-grids, and machines controlling nuclear missiles. Nobody knew how that code would behave, or misbehave, once “1/1/00” was hit. It took an enormous effort to sort out potential chaos, checking, and rewriting code, line by line. Fixing Y2K cost over ...