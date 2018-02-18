From shoe design case to law on securities, here are key court orders

E-tender data cannot be retrieved A bid in e-tender cannot be retrieved to examine the documents submitted, when there is a dispute over the bidding process, according to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) that sets up portals for tenders. The NIC's stand was cited in the judgment of the Supreme Court last week in the case, Maharashtra Housing Development Authority (MHADA) vs Shapoorji Pallonji & Co.

In this case, the authority invited tenders for a redevelopment project. The company bid on the website 44 minutes before the closure. It claimed that it pressed the ...