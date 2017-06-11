From the finer print in GST

In the coming GST regime, imported goods attract IGST instead of present additional customs duty

In the coming GST regime, imported goods attract IGST instead of present additional customs duty

In the coming Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, imported goods attract Integrated GST (IGST) instead of the present additional customs duty (CVD and SAD). There are different views regarding levy of IGST on high seas sale, when the ownership in goods is transferred by the original importer to another party while the goods are in transit. Section 2(10) of the IGST Act says ‘‘import of goods” with its grammatical variations and cognate expressions means bringing goods into India from a place outside India. The proviso to Section 5(1) of this Act ...

TNC Rajagopalan