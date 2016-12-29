From tussle to praise

The Supreme Court later restored Rawat as CM

Jayant Sinh, minister of state for civil aviation, was all praise for a free air service for the poor started by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. “A noble service by the Uttarakhand government: free air service for poor, old and ailing in remote hill areas,” Sinha tweeted without naming the CM, who is a senior Congress leader. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre were locked in a bitter fight after President’s rule was imposed in the state in March. The Supreme Court later restored Rawat as CM.



Business Standard