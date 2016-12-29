Jayant Sinh, minister of state for civil aviation, was all praise for a free air service for the poor started by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. “A noble service by the Uttarakhand government: free air service for poor, old and ailing in remote hill areas,” Sinha tweeted without naming the CM, who is a senior Congress leader. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre were locked in a bitter fight after President’s rule was imposed in the state in March. The Supreme Court later restored Rawat as CM.
From tussle to praise
Business Standard December 29, 2016 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
