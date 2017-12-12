From vikas to vinash

JUST IN
As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began his “vikas yatra” from West Champaran on Monday, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said it was actually his vinash (annihilation) yatra. “Nitishji is serving his last tenure as CM,” Tejashwi predicted. He didn’t spare the state deputy CM either. There was a time when Modi and his family sold clothes on a thela (cart), he claimed, and questioned how Modi’s brother R K Modi and sister Rekha Modi (named in the Srijan scam) became millionaires.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 22:36 IST

