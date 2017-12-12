From vikas to vinash

-
ALSO READNitish Kumar's moral high ground made of loose, unstable mud: Karan Thapar Breaking: Nitish Kumar quits as the chief minister of Bihar BJP's knockout punch: Notion of Opposition unity has been discredited Sushil Modi's advice for Tejashwi Bihar: Nitish wins floor test with 131 votes, Tejashwi calls him shameless
-
As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began his “vikas yatra” from West Champaran on Monday, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said it was actually his vinash (annihilation) yatra. “Nitishji is serving his last tenure as CM,” Tejashwi predicted. He didn’t spare the state deputy CM either. There was a time when Modi and his family sold clothes on a thela (cart), he claimed, and questioned how Modi’s brother R K Modi and sister Rekha Modi (named in the Srijan scam) became millionaires.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU