From women posing as men to rooftop aircraft, wonders in India never cease

What on earth is going on? I was still trying to recover from the story of the lady who married two women over four years posing as a man (this deserves a separate piece later) when I learned that a Jet airways pilot, Amol Yadav, had assembled an aircraft on his building rooftop in Mumbai, managed to get the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) to register it and convince the Maharashtra government to announce a Rs 350 billion investment in a new “aerospace hub”.

Wonders in this country will simply never cease! Newspaper reports say that the plan is to build a ...