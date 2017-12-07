From 'wow' innovation to unicorn

The two ends of the innovation journey are rich with literature: the early stage, associated with start-ups, emphasises creativity and cleverness, and the late stage, associated with large companies, emphasises scaling and discipline. The in-between pathway is scantier in literature-richness.

I have contributed in this space through the new book, A biography of Innovations. Consider the late stage first. Professor Ricardo Hausmann, a former Minister in Venezuela and now Director, Center for International Development, Harvard University, argues that large organisations are better at R ...