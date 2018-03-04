Fugitive Bill: Letter to BS on govt getting tough on economic offenders

-
ALSO READGovt clears Bill to deal with the likes of Nirav Modi; NFRA to regulate CAs Ordinance likely to fast-track Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill PNB scam: Govt fast-tracks bill to seize assets of defaulters fleeing India PNB scam: Won't tolerate irregularities in financial sector, says PM Modi Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Auditor Deloitte seeks answers from Nirav Modi company
-
It is good that the Cabinet has approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders bill and the finance minister will introduce the same in the ensuing session of the Parliament. No doubt, the Bill will arm bankers to attach the properties of alleged fraudsters. But mere attaching will not serve the purpose.
Bankers had attached raw materials, good in process, finished goods, machines, landed properties and buildings in the past and recently precious metals like gold and diamond of Nirav Modi.But how much of those assets have been sold/auctioned/realised and credited to the loan accounts to reduce the liability? Most of the attached properties are lying locked resulting in deterioration in the value of the assets. In Nirav Modi's case, it is reported that more than Rs 60 billion of precious metal has been seized. Unless this is sold and proceeds credited to the loan account speedily, no purpose will be served. B G Rao Bengaluru
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU