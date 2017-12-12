Fundamental rights and wrongs

Some law journals reporting Supreme Court judgments have run into 14 volumes this year, as the judges have been prolific in expanding fundamental rights.

The year opened with a somewhat prescient judgment of the constitution bench which ruled that “religion, race, caste, community or language would not be allowed to play any role in the electoral process” and that election of a candidate would be declared null and void if such an appeal is made during the campaign. The court was clarifying conflict of views which existed earlier. In another erudite decision clearing ...