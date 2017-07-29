Futility of 'high-frequency' jobs data

Of late, much has been said about the alleged paucity of statistical information on employment in India. Many commentators have lamented the non-availability of “high-frequency” data and have gone on to argue that availability of such data is very important for policy-making. Much has been left unsaid, however. Few have elaborated on the kind of “high-frequency” data that are required. And no one has said how their availability will help policy-making. The commentators seem to believe that answers to these questions are pretty much self-evident. But are ...