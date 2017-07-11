G-20 and crumbling world order

India should engage more with OECD nations to have a greater say in the norm-setting process

The role of the G20 as the premier forum for international economic coordination continues to diminish in a world where the ills of economic stagnation, widespread unemployment, growing inequality, and political and social strains resulting from large influx of migrants from conflict zones, are all being laid at the door of globalisation. The riots on the streets of Hamburg in Germany, with serious incidents of violence and arson, were a telling counter-point to a gathering of world leaders, deliberating on the theme of “Shaping an Inter-connected World.” The demonstrators on ...

Shyam Saran