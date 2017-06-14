TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Government school admission: Deadline over, not requests

The telling silence of India Inc
Business Standard

G20: Too many priorities

G20 should focus on crucial financial sector topics

Jaimini Bhagwati 

Jaimini Bhagwati The next G20 Summit meeting will take place in three weeks in Hamburg, Germany on 7-8 July. The G7 was expanded to the G20 in 1999, after the East Asian financial-economic crisis, but limited to finance ministers and central bank governors. Immediately after the financial sector meltdown of 2008 the G20 format was raised to the level of heads of government. The G20 grouping of countries accounts for about three-fourths of world trade, four-fifths of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population. Spain is a permanent invitee. Representatives of the UN, World Bank, IMF, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

G20: Too many priorities

G20 should focus on crucial financial sector topics

G20 should focus on crucial financial sector topics The next G20 Summit meeting will take place in three weeks in Hamburg, Germany on 7-8 July. The G7 was expanded to the G20 in 1999, after the East Asian financial-economic crisis, but limited to finance ministers and central bank governors. Immediately after the financial sector meltdown of 2008 the G20 format was raised to the level of heads of government. The G20 grouping of countries accounts for about three-fourths of world trade, four-fifths of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population. Spain is a permanent invitee. Representatives of the UN, World Bank, IMF, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

G20: Too many priorities

G20 should focus on crucial financial sector topics

The next G20 Summit meeting will take place in three weeks in Hamburg, Germany on 7-8 July. The G7 was expanded to the G20 in 1999, after the East Asian financial-economic crisis, but limited to finance ministers and central bank governors. Immediately after the financial sector meltdown of 2008 the G20 format was raised to the level of heads of government. The G20 grouping of countries accounts for about three-fourths of world trade, four-fifths of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population. Spain is a permanent invitee. Representatives of the UN, World Bank, IMF, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22