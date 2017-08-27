Gag order debut

-
Among the first things new Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani undertook to bring the company back on track is put a gag order on out-of-turn talk by company executives to the media. The negative press the company received over the last year can be ascribed in part to the spat between the Infosys board and its founder N R Narayana Murthy, exacerbated by comments before journalists by senior executives. Nilekani is so riled that he has instructed executives to stop the practice without delay.
