'Gala' woes of the holiday traveller

Year-end travel has just become that much more expensive with Supreme Court allowing restaurants and hotels to sell bottled water at more than the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on the items. The latest ruling of course applies to all days and seasons.

But all those who are trying desperately to book flights and hotels to spend New Year’s Eve away from home would know how prices are shooting up every passing minute and any additional cost seems like a burden. And no, staying back home is not an option for anybody chasing holiday deals even though budget flights and hotels have no ...