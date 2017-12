Some Rajya Sabha members have moved a notice to demand a discussion in the House on “the right to play and the future of sports in India”. House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (pictured) has admitted the notice under Rule 177 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha.



The discussions have been provisionally listed for December 21. Among the members who moved the notice are Bharatiya Janata Party member Ranvijay Singh Judev, Congress member P L Punia and also nominated member Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. The attendance of the former Indian cricket captain has been poor since he was nominated to the House in 2012. It remains to be seen if Tendulkar would attend House proceedings and speak during the discussion.