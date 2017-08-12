Game theoretic solution to Doklam

It has been two months and both sides have refused to budge. The Chinese insist on a unilateral Indian troop withdrawal while the Indians want a mutual troop withdrawal. As the war clouds over Doklam refuse to recede, let us try and understand the standoff from the point of view of Game Theory. Game theory is a branch of mathematics that analyses how decisions are made in conflict situations. The decision makers are the “players” in a “game”. Each player chooses from a set of strategies available to him. The choice of strategies by the players ...