Gandhi's postcard message for MPs

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the vice-presidential candidate of 18 Opposition parties, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. Gandhi and some Opposition leaders, including the Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, then sat down to strategise his outreach to the 780-odd Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, who comprise the vice-presidential electoral college. Being old school, Gandhi considered sending each of them a personalised email. Finally, it was decided that Gandhi would send each member of Parliament (MP) a postcard with a message. O’Brien asked his office staff to arrange for the postcards. Gandhi also reached out to his college batchmate Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, who said his party MPs would vote for Gandhi. In the election for president, the BJD had voted for the National Democratic Alliance candidate, Ramnath Kovind, on Monday.