GDP growth on the right path after third quarter results

The economy definitely looks to be on the recovery path based on the third quarter (Q3) data presented on gross domestic product (GDP). GDP growth has been fairly well-spread across all sectors, which is more important rather than being concentrated, with the services sector dominating.

Manufacturing, too, has shown good signs of growth which was expected, given the impressive growth seen in the Index of Industrial Production during this quarter. A boost has also come from the kharif harvest which when put besides the second Advance Estimates of agricultural production does indicate that ...