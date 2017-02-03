Geetanjali Krishna: Learning to be a better human being

Last month when I was going to the park for my daily constitutional, something made my blood boil. A couple of kids, barely seven years old, were throwing pebbles and stones at a stray dog, which was cowering behind a bush. While I’m not exactly thrilled with the growing population of strays in Delhi, needless cruelty bothers me. So I stopped to scold the children. “It’s not letting us play cricket,” they cried. “It keeps running away with our ball.” Maybe the dog wanted to play with them, I suggested. Like all bullies, they were scared at being ...

Geetanjali Krishna