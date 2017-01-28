Geetanjali Krishna: Unsung heroes of blind cricket

To watch players connect with a ball when they can only hear it is a transformational experience

To watch players connect with a ball when they can only hear it is a transformational experience

With the announcement of the Padma awards this week, everyone is suddenly talking about the “unsung heroes”, who have been recognised. One of them is Shekhar Naik, the ex-captain of the Indian blind cricket team. I was especially excited to see his name on the awards list, having just returned from watching a national blind cricket tournament in Panchkula. To watch players connect with a ball when they can only hear it coming towards them; to bowl accurately in the direction of the batsman’s call and then to roll on the field in order to field a fast-moving hit, is ...

Geetanjali Krishna