Gender diversity on Indian boards: 20% by 2020

Gender diversity remains high on the agenda of regulators across the globe, yet its merits are constantly being debated. The case for more women on boards rests on the principles of equality of treatment. Its advocates argue that they are not seeking equality for the sake of equality, but that female representation brings a different perspective to boardroom discussions. A woman’s intuition and her more collaborative style are just what are needed in corporate boardrooms. Their arguments are bolstered by a growing body of academic evidence linking gender diversity and financial ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?