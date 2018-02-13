After Amma, Indira, canteen in Bihar to serve veg food for just Rs 20

After and Indira Canteen, it’s time for Pappu-Ranjeet Jan Aahar Canteen. Bihar’s Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav has started a canteen near Patna College where one can have food for just Rs 20. (Ranjeet Ranjan is Pappu’s wife and an MP from Supaul.) It is essentially an open van which has been converted into a kitchen.

The idea is to cater to students and poor people. Only vegetarian food will be served between 10 am and 9 pm. There is arrangement to feed about 16 people at a time.