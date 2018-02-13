JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Getting emotional: Anand Mahindra to defend atrocities against tractors

Budget decisions: Letter to BS on customs duty hike to impact imports
Business Standard

After Amma, Indira, canteen in Bihar to serve veg food for just Rs 20

It is essentially an open van which has been converted into a kitchen

Business Standard 

After Amma Canteen and Indira Canteen, it’s time for Pappu-Ranjeet Jan Aahar Canteen. Bihar’s Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav has started a canteen near Patna College where one can have food for just Rs 20. (Ranjeet Ranjan is Pappu’s wife and an MP from Supaul.) It is essentially an open van which has been converted into a kitchen.

The idea is to cater to students and poor people. Only vegetarian food will be served between 10 am and 9 pm. There is arrangement to feed about 16 people at a time.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 22:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements