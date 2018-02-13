After Amma, Indira, canteen in Bihar to serve veg food for just Rs 20

-
ALSO READFrom Amma to Indira canteens: Playing the subsidised food card for votes When blooper reveals inspiration Indira Canteens are facing a peculiar problem of missing spoons Defence canteen to go online before Diwali this year Congress woos urban voters with Indira canteens ahead of Karnataka polls
-
After Amma Canteen and Indira Canteen, it’s time for Pappu-Ranjeet Jan Aahar Canteen. Bihar’s Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav has started a canteen near Patna College where one can have food for just Rs 20. (Ranjeet Ranjan is Pappu’s wife and an MP from Supaul.) It is essentially an open van which has been converted into a kitchen.
The idea is to cater to students and poor people. Only vegetarian food will be served between 10 am and 9 pm. There is arrangement to feed about 16 people at a time.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU