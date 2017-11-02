Get your act together on AI

The mere mention of artificial intelligence (AI) sets off diametrically opposite reactions these days: While many say AI will lead to job augmentation and not job displacement, others vouch for the fact that countries such as India are in for an extended period of social turmoil, with machines taking away jobs. Those in the first camp give the example of e-commerce, which eliminated many retail jobs but created a lot of courier jobs. It has resulted in voluntary skill upgrade, too. For example, look at the drivers in the shared taxi service space. They have learnt on their own to use ...