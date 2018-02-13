JUST IN
Getting emotional: Anand Mahindra to defend atrocities against tractors

Mahindra said he was thinking of promoting a new forum-Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Tractors

Even as animal rights activists continue to fight cultural traditionalists over jallikattu, M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra has taken it upon himself to defend the rights of ...umm... tractors. Sharing a cartoon depicting a farmer using a whip on his tractor on Twitter, Mahindra said he was thinking of promoting a new forum—Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Tractors—on the lines of non-profit animal welfare organisation Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The chief of M&M, which has a market share of over 40 per cent in the domestic tractor segment, can be forgiven for getting emotional about tractors.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 22:45 IST

