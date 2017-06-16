Getting the basics right: Nandini Piramal

One of the first things we find out about Nandini Piramal is that academic success has come easily to her. At San-Qi restaurant in Four Seasons, Mumbai, she narrates her scuba diving experience. Her scuba diving course had two parts: a written test based on a prescribed book and a physical test to be taken in the swimming pool. She cleared the written test with flying colours. “I am good at passing tests, as I like studying, but getting into the pool and swimming was not for me. I did not enjoy it,” she says. A little over a kilometre away from Piramal’s office, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?