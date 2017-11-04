Giving a leg-up to the food processing sector

India enjoys a wide range of agro-climatic zones, soil types, and terrain, with a huge variety of agricultural produce from grains and cereals to fruits and vegetables and micro nutrients. With these resources, India is a natural home for the food processing industry. However, less than 10 per cent of agri-produce is processed, while an estimated 30 per cent is lost in wastage. Food processing can enhance farm productivity, combat wastage, and contribute greatly to the government’s objective of doubling farmer incomes by 2022. The sector is a vital component of ...