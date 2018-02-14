JUST IN
Giving a skip: Kejriwal didn't tweet about 'Modi' even once in past 11 mths

In 2016, he had tagged the Prime Minister as many as eight times

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government completed three years on Wednesday. While his government released a social media blitz to showcase its achievements, there was one thing ... one person, to be precise — they did not talk about: his political rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, say his Twitter followers, Kejriwal has not tweeted the word ‘Modi’ even once in the past 11 months after mentioning him last on March 9, 2017.

Overall in 2017, the AAP chief had mentioned the word ‘Modi’ 33 times against 124 times in 2016. That apart, the Delhi CM didn't tag the PM (@narendramodi) even once in 2017 and in 2018 so far. In 2016, he had tagged the Prime Minister as many as eight times.

First Published: Wed, February 14 2018. 22:13 IST

