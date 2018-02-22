Giving the green signal to Vladimir Putin?

The detailed indictment by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 presidential election has put the spotlight on the extent and sophistication of the operation launched by the Kremlin to try to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

While revealing that this had been a years-long effort by Moscow, the indictment confirmed that President Vladimir Putin’s objective was clearly to prevent the election of Hilary Clinton and to tilt the odds in favour of US President Donald Trump. While the ...