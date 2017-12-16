Going down memory lane

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently attended the convocation at Lucknow University. Here is the story he told the students. “When I was in primary school, a maulvi sahab, who was our physical education teacher, used to cane students if they were indisciplined or did not behave. After the punishment, we would do the right thing. When I became education minister of Uttar Pradesh, on the way to my hometown, near Chandauli, I saw a 90-year-old man on the roadside, holding a garland. I immediately recognised him. He was my teacher. I got my vehicle to stop. The maulvi sahab was holding a garland to welcome me... I garlanded him instead, touched his feet and sought his blessings. My teacher started crying and that made me emotional too,” the minister said.



Of winning and losing



Whether the Congress wins Gujarat or not, former Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot is certainly holding a winning hand. Though he has been made in-charge of Gujarat, he has his eyes solely fixed on Rajasthan and even brought in his supporters as observers for the Gujarat elections. And if the Congress improves its tally in the state, then Gehlot would certainly demand his share of the pie, in Rajasthan. That would make current PCC chief Sachin Pilot’s position somewhat unstable.