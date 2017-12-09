Going to school is no child's play

She’s wasting her time playing in the park like this,” Sunita fretted as she watched her two-year-old daughter chasing a ball. “It’s time we somehow got her into a preschool.” Having always believed that unstructured play time often has a more lasting educational impact than an open textbook in a classroom, I felt that the longer her child could stay out of school, the better.

When I said as much to Sunita, she clearly disagreed. “These days, even playschools require toddlers to know their ABC,” she said. “Neither my husband nor I are educated; ...