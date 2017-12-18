Good Apple, bad Apple

-
-
Will poor commission seal the fate of iPhone X in India? Consumers and tech experts have been highlighting that third-party stores selling Apple iPhone are pushing customers to buy the iPhone 8 model over the more futurist iPhone X. Often the sales executives are seen giving unconvincing reasons such as some technical issues with iPhone X Face ID or difficulties in using the gestures in the absence of a home button available on earlier models. The reason for not pushing the iPhone X, say experts, is that the dealers get better commissions on other models.
