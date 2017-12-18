Good Apple, bad Apple

Will poor commission seal the fate of iPhone X in India? Consumers and tech experts have been highlighting that third-party stores selling Apple iPhone are pushing customers to buy the model over the more futurist iPhone X. Often the sales executives are seen giving unconvincing reasons such as some technical issues with iPhone X Face ID or difficulties in using the gestures in the absence of a home button available on earlier models. The reason for not pushing the iPhone X, say experts, is that the dealers get better commissions on other models.

