Good choice

With reference to the report, “Gopalkrishna Gandhi is Opposition’s vice-prez candidate” (July 12) by proposing Gandhi’s name for vice-presidency, Opposition parties have created an excellent opportunity for having a consensus candidate.

Gandhi’s experience and record of public service as a civil servant, diplomat and governor of an important state and his non-partisanship while holding all these positions have few parallels. He does not require to supplement his rich credentials with his illustrious family background, being the grandson of not only Mahatma Gandhi but also C Rajagopalachari.

If the ruling party joins hands with the Opposition and appoints Gandhi to the post of vice-president, it will not only give the country the best person for the office, but also create an atmosphere of goodwill and political harmony.

R C Mody New Delhi