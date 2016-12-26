Good idea, bad timing

Key stock market indices, which have been on a decline since the announcement of demonetisation, and the US presidential elections results and the Federal Reserve rate hike, fell to a seven-month low on Monday as the markets were spooked about the possibility of some form of taxation for stock market players. At present, equity investments held over one year do not attract any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, while the tax rate on short-term capital gains is at 15 per cent. However, all traders and investors pay a securities transaction tax (STT), which ranges between 0.017 and 0.125 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?