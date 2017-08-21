Good news: Unemployment is rising

The unemployment rate has been crawling up recently. I consider this to be a good sign because this seems to reflect a rise in the labour participation rate. In the recent past, ie since April 2017, the unemployment rate has been below 4 per cent. In any mature economy such a low rate could be considered as close to full employment. But, we do not have full employment. Our low and falling unemployment rate is a reflection of low and falling labour participation rate. Evidently, most Indians choose not to work. Labour participation rate is a ratio of all adults willing ...