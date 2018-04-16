Good, only in parts: Draft forest policy needs several improvements

The draft National Forest Policy 2018, put out by the environment ministry for public comments, is by and large well-conceptualised though some of its contents can be controversial.

Coming 30 years after the promulgation of the last script, the new policy seeks to modernise the forest development strategies with an eye on climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation. This objective, more importantly, is sought to be met through the participation of local communities (read forest dwellers), which constitute the major stakeholders in preserving and tapping forest resources for ...