Good tidings from Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can look back with a lot of satisfaction at the recently concluded visit of his counterpart in Japan, Shinzo Abe. Nothing broadcast the warmth and spirit of cooperation between the two Asian countries better than Mr Abe’s resolve that Japan would be India’s friend forever. The growing convergence on strategic issues and the mutual understanding comes at a crucial time for both the countries. Japan, as the most important US ally in the Pacific, is facing sustained provocation from North Korea even as China aims to extend its control over the region. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?