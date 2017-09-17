Good tidings from Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can look back with a lot of satisfaction at the recently concluded visit of his counterpart in Japan, Shinzo Abe. Nothing broadcast the warmth and spirit of cooperation between the two Asian countries better than Mr Abe’s resolve that Japan would be India’s friend forever. The growing convergence on strategic issues and the mutual understanding comes at a crucial time for both the countries. Japan, as the most important US ally in the Pacific, is facing sustained provocation from North Korea even as China aims to extend its control over the region. ...