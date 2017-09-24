Good track for NHAI

Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari said last week that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) might come up with an initial public offering or IPO, indicating that a proposal to this effect had been lodged with the Union finance ministry. Mr Gadkari has long argued that there is “no shortage” of money for road-building projects in India, and he did so again while discussing the possible NHAI IPO. Yet the facts do not suggest that the government should be so sanguine about funding. Indeed, even Mr Gadkari felt it necessary to argue that banks were taking too long to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?