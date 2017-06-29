Google in trouble

The European Commission on Tuesday declared that Google had “abused market dominance” to provide “illegal advantage” to its own shopping services in its search engine results. The European Union’s (EU’s) anti-trust watchdog was addressing complaints by several rival shopping services. It imposed a massive fine of 2.4 billion euros (about Rs 17,700 crore at the current exchange rate) and gave the Internet giant 90 days to provide “equal treatment to competitors” in its search engine results. The fine is 2.5 per cent of the annual revenue of ...