Google's Damore conundrum

How does a company balance its responsibility to provide a wholesome workplace environment and its duty to allow its employees to think freely? That’s never an easy question at the best of times, and these are not the best of times. Google, perhaps the highest-profile company in the world, was forced to answer that question this week when one of its engineers wrote a memo questioning its diversity policies — a memo that went viral. After an uproar, Google fired him. The engineer, James Damore, is not a sympathetic figure. His memo — 3,000 words long and with a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?