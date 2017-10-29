Google Tax did not address tax challenges of digital economy: Rakesh Nangia

The digital economy was going untaxed, which led to decades of brainstorming at OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development), resulting in ‘Action Plan 1-Addressing the tax challenges of Digital Economy’ under the Base Erosion Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project. Being an observer of the BEPS project, a new terminology was toyed by the Indian tax administrator to tax ‘Googles’ and ‘Facebooks’ of the world — Google Tax. A new kind of equalisation levy at six per cent was introduced to tax digital advertisement platforms effective ...