Government school admission: Deadline over, not requests

Although the admission process in central government schools for this academic year is over, officials at the Ministry of Human Resource Development are still getting requests from parents to get their wards admitted to such top institutions. So much so that Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and HRD Minister of State Mahendra Nath Pandey have put up notices on the doors of their respective chambers that the admission process for this year is over and that for the 2018-19 academic year would begin next year. This, however, has not deterred parents from visiting the ministry.

