Govt weighs legal view on higher RIL gas price

This comes against the backdrop of company withdrawing from one of its arbitration cases with govt

New Delhi, 11 July The petroleum ministry will seek legal opinion on whether it can allow a higher price to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and its partners BP and Niko Resources, for natural gas from the KG-D6 block. This comes against the backdrop of the company withdrawing from one of its arbitration cases with the government.The case relates to gas price for the D1 and D3 discoveries in the KG-D6 block. While the price for domestic natural gas for the period April 1-September 30 has been kept at $2.50 per million British thermal unit (mBtu), for deepwater blocks a higher price with a cap of $5.56 per mBtu is allowed. RIL and its partners were denied this price because of the arbitration proceedings."The government is evaluating the issue in the backdrop of the contractors withdrawing from the arbitration. However, other arbitration cases continue. We are set to take legal opinion on whether they can be allowed a higher gas price," a source said. Ambani and BP ...

Shine Jacob