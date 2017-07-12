Company
Govt weighs legal view on higher RIL gas price

This comes against the backdrop of company withdrawing from one of its arbitration cases with govt

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The petroleum ministry will seek legal opinion on whether it can allow a higher price to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and its partners BP and Niko Resources, for natural gas from the KG-D6 block.  This comes against the backdrop of the company withdrawing from one of its arbitration cases with the government. The case relates to gas price for the D1 and D3 discoveries in the KG-D6 block. While the price for domestic natural gas for the April 1-September 30 period has been kept at $2.50 per million British thermal unit (mBtu), for deepwater blocks a ...

