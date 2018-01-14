Govt's e-commerce portal: University in Bengal orders desktop, gets papers

Many buyers have often complained that they have received soaps and stones in place of expensive hand phones ordered on sundry platforms. In a strange twist, in Santiniketan, West Bengal, complained last week that it received a carton filled with old and magazines in place of a computer it had ordered via the government’s e-commerce portal (GeM or Government eMarketplace).

The package was delivered to the university registrar's office by India Post. Last heard, the local police had been roped in to investigate the matter.