Growth? Or, skewed growth?

Several commentators on the economy have been proclaiming recently that the problems arising out of demonetisation and poor implementation of GST are now behind us and the economy is poised for a recovery. This is interesting because it is an acceptance that the two were indeed bad shocks for the economy.

A recovery seems apparent in the index of industrial production rising smartly in the past three months, in order book position improving and in corporate earnings showing a good uptick. But, employment data does not show any recovery from those shocks. The CMIE-BSE unemployment ...