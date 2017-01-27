Growth worries for Wipro

Similar to the trend seen in the past few quarters, the December 2016 quarter (Q3) was a weak one for Wipro. The company lagged its peers TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and HCL Technologies, which reported constant-currency revenue growth of two and three per cent sequentially, respectively. This metric grew by just 0.6 per cent for Wipro and was better than the 0.3 per cent fall seen by Infosys, but at the lower end of Wipro's forecast for the quarter. However, even this growth was aided by recent acquisition of Appirio, excluding which it would have been negative. The weak ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?